WhatsApp to bring offline file sharing feature soon: Report

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform is gearing up to introduce several new features which will enable the user to share files without any need for an internet connection. The upcoming feature is reportedly under the development phase and it is expected to launch by the next update. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming update:

Offline File Sharing:

The new feature will enable the users to exchange files with nearby WhatsApp users with the help of the local network, without the need for an internet connection and cellular data.

How to utilize this feature?

To utilize the feature, users will have to opt in to be discoverable to the nearby users, by providing them the control over their visibility. WhatsApp has ensured that the file sharing with this method will be encrypted, ensuring security like other features on the platform.

Contact Notes feature:

WhatsApp has been working on a feature which will enable users to add personal notes to their contacts. This new feature will be visible to those who create it and will provide a convenient way to store information about contacts, which will only be for personal reference.

These notes feature will be for personal reference and users will not be able to share with the contacts by themselves. The feature is expected to be made available on both- the mobile app and WhatsApp Web.

Beta testing and release date:

These features are undergoing beta testing at present, and there has been no noise on the release date as well. However, it is said that if the feedback is positive by the users, these features will soon be incorporated into WhatsApp updates.

Enhanced user interaction:

WhatsApp is further exploring new and improved ways to improve user interaction. One of the new features has been identified during beta testing, that aims to highlight recent online contacts, by making it easier for the users to initiate conversations.

This feature is expected to provide users with streamlined ways to connect with family, friends and colleagues who are active or online.

