Airtel prepaid plan: This one recharge plan will give you 365 days of validity and more

Airtel, one of the leading telecom players in the country has been offering many prepaid recharge plans for users, which provide the benefit of long validity. The company has been offering several recharge plans to its users with a validity of 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and one year. With long-term recharge plans that offer long validity, users will not need to recharge their plans repeatedly, saving a lot of time and hustle.

The company has been offering many yearly plans for the customer, but we will share a couple of plans which are valid for a year and offer full data, an OTT subscription along several offers which come bundled for free.

Rs 3359 plan

This one is considerably the best plan with long validity from Airtel. It offered the users with the validity of 365 days which means a year long. This recharge plan further comes with unlimited voice calling, and the users will benefit from unlimited calls to any number across the country (India). Also, they will get a daily limit of 2.5GB of data in this plan and 100 free SMS daily.

It also comes with many more benefits along with the mentioned offers- the 5G smartphone users will get the benefit of unlimited 5G data. Furthermore, the users are being offered a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile which is worth Rs 499 (valid for 1 year). For music enthusiasts, users will get the offer of Wynk Music and free HelloTunes in this offer.

Other existing Airtel plans with 1-year validity

Here are a few other existing plans from Airtel which are valid for a year and their bundled offers, which you must not miss:

Rs 2,999 plan

Rs 1,799 plan

In both these recharge plans, users will not get any free subscriptions from Disney + Hotstar.

The Rs 2999 plan will offer unlimited 5G data along with 2GB data per day. On the other hand, in the Rs 1799 plan, users will get the benefit of 24GB of data.

Both these plans will offer unlimited voice calling and other benefits throughout the year.

