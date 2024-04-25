JioCinema rollouts new premium plan ad-free experience: Check price, features

Follow us on Image Source : JIOCINEMA (X) JioCinema Premium

Jio has announced a new monthly subscription plan for its online streaming service JioCinema Premium. The premium service lets users stream movies and TV series from major platforms such as HBO, Paramount, Peacock, and Warner Bros. The service will allow users to watch content without advertisements at up to 4K resolution. In addition to this, it will also allow users to download content for offline viewing. Here are all the details you need to know.

JioCinema Premium's new plan

The JioCinema Premium new plan is priced at Rs 29 per month which allows users to watch all premium content in one device. Interested users can also opt for the ‘Family’ plan which is priced at Rs 89 and gives all the benefits of the default plan in up to 4 devices.

The current pricing of both plans is part of a special offer and they might be raised to Rs 59 and Rs 149 per month for the individual and family plans, respectively.

JioCinema Premium was previously available as an annual subscription priced at Rs 999. This plan is no longer listed on the streaming service's website, so customers will have to opt for the monthly plan. With the ongoing introductory pricing, the effective cost of the personal JioCinema Premium plan is now Rs. 348, which is much lower than the older plan. Meanwhile, the 'Family' plan effectively costs Rs. 1,068 for one year.

At its current price, JioCinema costs less than Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. The cheapest Netflix plan in India costs Rs. 149 a month, while Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video both cost Rs. 299 for a one-month subscription.

“The introduction of JioCinema Premium breaks the numerous cost and quality barriers that exist in accessing premium entertainment. With 4K streaming, best-in-class audio, offline viewing, and no device restriction all at customer-centric pricing is sure to democratise access to quality entertainment for all of India,” Kiran Mani, CEO, Viacom18 Digital said.

