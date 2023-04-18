"Will remain with NCP": Ajit Pawar breaks silence on talks of switch to BJP, signature of 40 MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray with NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, Congress leader Ashok Chavan and other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders during a public rally.

Maharashtra: NCP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ajit Pawar has said that he is with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and will remain in the party, after media reports surfaced that several MLAs of Sharad Pawar's party are in touch with the BJP and may switch sides.

"...Should I now write on a stamp paper... I'm in NCP... will remain in NCP," Ajit Pawar said.

"I want to tell NCP workers that all these reports about NCP MLAs in touch with the BJP are being spread to divert the attention from real issues," he said.

Ajit Pawar on signature of 40 NCP MLAs

"We held a rally in Nagpur... we were all together... what you saw regarding signatures of 40 MLAs was about them remaining with NCP," Ajit Pawar informed.

Speaking on MLAs who went to meet him, Ajit Pawar said they met him regarding work in their constituencies.

"It's the right of leaders belonging to other parties to say whatever they want to," Ajit Pawar added.

"Information is being spread about me without any reason... these reports have no facts...," Ajit Pawar mentioned.

Meanwhile, speaking on speculations of Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion against the NCP, party leader Anil Patil said, "'Dada' is with NCP, he has not held discussions with anyone else."

The development has come after reports surfaced that around 13 MLAs of NCP are in contact with the BJP and may quit their party.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray camp) leader Sanjay Raut informed Shard Pawar told Uddhav that the way his party was divided into two factions using ED, CBI pressure, the same tactics were now being used to break the NCP.

