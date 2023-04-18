Amit Shah holds first high-level meeting on Uniform Civil Code, top officials in attendance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs during a high-level meeting. (Representational image)

Uniform Civil Code: A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was held in New Delhi on Monday, reports have said.

It's the first high-level meeting by the Centre on the UCC, following which speculations are rife that the government may bring the bill in the upcoming monsoon session of the parliament.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, SG Tushar Mehta, top officials from the Ministry of Law, and Ministry of Home Affairs, and other key BJP leaders attended the meeting on UCC.

central government regarding bringing UCC BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Arun Kumar of RSS were present in the meeting.

Bringing the Uniform Civil Code has been a promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its Jan Sangh days.

Last year, speaking at the event, Home Minister Amit Shah said that their government is committed to bringing the UCC in the country but at an appropriate time and after following all democratic procedures.

