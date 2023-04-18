West Bengal: TMC Mukul Roy 'untraceable' since Monday evening, claims son

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mukul Roy goes missing

Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy's son claimed that his father went missing and he was "untraceable" since late Monday evening.

The former railway minister's son Subhragshu told PTI that his father was "untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening.

"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said.

Roy was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening, said his close aides.

"As of now we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 PM. But he is not traceable," a close aide said.

Who is Roy?

Roy, a former number two in the ruling Trinamool Party (TMC), is one of key members of the party. He made a political to and fro. He joined BJP in 2017 following differences with the party leadership. He was made BJP national vice-president. Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.

(With PTI input)

