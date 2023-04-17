Maharashtra: 13 MLAs of Sharad Pawar's NCP in touch with BJP, may switch sides, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP President Sharad Pawar with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Maharashtra: In what could become another political storm in Maharashtra, at least 13 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are in touch with the BJP and may join the saffron camp, Maha Vikas Aghadi sources have claimed.

NCP sources have claimed that pressure is being put on these MLAs to leave Sharad Pawar's party. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar tried to persuade these MLAs but the lawmakers are adamant.

Sources say these MLAs may switch over to BJP when the right time comes.

During Sunday's NCP mega rally in Nagpur, senior leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress held a discussion with Ajit Pawar over his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Ajit Pawar said that these reports were not true as neither he went to Delhi nor met Amit Shah. Ajit Pawar further said that he will remain in NCP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that when they met Sharad Pawar recently, the NCP chief told them that the way Shiv Sena was broken by using ED, CBI and Police, the same tactics are now being used to break NCP.

"NCP MLAs are under pressure, they are being threatened. Some people may leave the party under pressure but NCP will not align with the BJP," Sanjay Raut quoted Sharad Pawar as saying.

