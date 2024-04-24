Mumbai: Two labourers die after falling into 40-feet deep septic tank, one critical

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Mumbai: At least two labourers lost their lives after falling into a 40-feet-deep septic tank at an under-construction building in the Malad area of Mumbai on Wednesday, said officials. Another worker was rescued in critical condition.

Around 3:50 PM, the incident took place, with preliminary reports indicating that approximately 3 to 4 individuals fell into the subterranean septic tank.

"Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rescued three stranded labourers and sent them to Jogeshwari-based Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors declared two of them 'brought' dead," a civic official said.

He said the condition of another labourer rescued from the spot was critical. Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

(With PTI inputs)

