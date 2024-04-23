Diamonds worth crores hidden in noodle packets seized at Mumbai airport | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Mumbai: In a significant catch at the Mumbai airport, the Customs department has seized diamonds concealed in packets of noodles and gold hidden in the body parts of passengers and baggage. The total value of the seized items amounts to Rs 6.46 crore, an official said.

4 passengers arrested

According to a release issued late Monday night by Customs officials, four passengers were arrested following the confiscation of over 6.815 kg of gold valued at Rs 4.44 crore and diamonds worth Rs 2.02 crore over the weekend. "During 19-21 April 2024, Mumbai Customs seized over 6.815 Kg of gold valued at Rs 4.44 crores and diamonds valued at Rs 2.02 crores, total amounting to Rs 6.46 crores in 13 cases. Four people were arrested in connection with the case," the official further said.

A passenger, identified as an Indian national travelling from Mumbai to Bangkok, was intercepted and discovered to be smuggling diamonds concealed within packets of noodles inside his trolley bag. Subsequently, the passenger was arrested by the authorities, the official said.

A foreign national travelling from Colombo to Mumbai was intercepted and found to be carrying gold bars and a cut piece, weighing a total of 321 grams, concealed within her undergarments, according to the official.

Besides, 10 Indian nationals - two each travelling from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and one each from Bahrain, Doha, Riyadh, Muscat, Bangkok and Singapore - were also intercepted and found carrying 6.199 kg gold, valued at Rs 4.04 crore, "concealed in the rectum, on the body and inside the baggage," the release said without providing further details. Three of them were subsequently arrested, it said.

Earlier, during April 11-14, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 10.02 kg of gold valued at Rs 6.03 crore across 12 cases. Gold was found concealed inside the body by ingesting in the rectum on the body, in a handbag, cavities in the undergarments of passengers. Three passengers were arrested.

