SpiceJet flight lands sans luggage at Bagdogra airport causing inconvenience to passengers, airline responds

In an unusual incident, several passengers travelling with SpiceJet encountered difficulties at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal when they discovered that their luggage had been inadvertently left behind in Delhi. Following this, SpiceJet assured passengers that the offloaded baggage would be promptly connected to subsequent flights and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

The issue gained attention after passenger Rajesh Kumar shared his experience on social media, drawing attention to the situation. "Today the flight SG8841 from Delhi to Bagdogra lost and misplaced our luggage and the staff had no response! They still do not have any resolutions," Kumar, a resident of Noida, posted on X.

SpiceJet responds to matter

The 2.30-hour long direct flight took off from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 12.30 pm. "On April 17, SpiceJet flight SG 8841 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra faced payload restrictions due to operational reasons, demanding some baggage to be offloaded from the aircraft," an airline spokesperson said.

"The offloaded baggage will be connected through subsequent flights. In the interest of safe flight operations, cargo and baggage are offloaded when payload restrictions are faced," the spokesperson added. SpiceJet said it "deeply regrets" the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers.

