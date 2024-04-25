Maharashtra: Thane man arrested for killing his 30-year-old son, staging it as accident

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A 60-year-old man has been apprehended by the police for reportedly murdering his son in Maharashtra's Thane district. According to an official, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Garibacha Pada area of Dombivili township. The accused attempted to disguise the incident as an accident, he added. According to an official from Vishnu Nagar police station, the 30-year-old deceased was known to indulge in drinking and had purportedly assaulted his parents while under the influence.

His father then allegedly beat him up and strangled him, the official said. The accused told the police that his son accidentally fell at home, got injured and died, he said. The police initially registered an accidental death report (ADR).

However, the autopsy report indicated that the man was beaten and strangulated to death, the official said. The police arrested the deceased's father on Wednesday night and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), he added.

History-sheeter held in Thane

Earlier on April 23, the police arrested a 40-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly trying to kill a woman after a robbery attempt in Thane district. The accused barged into the woman's house at Baneli village in Titwala area at around 1 pm on Monday when she was alone and attempted to rob her of her belongings, an official from the police control room said.

When she resisted, the man allegedly stabbed her several times with a knife, he said. The woman raised an alarm following which her neighbours rushed to her house, caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police, the official said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), he said. The accused already has several cases of robbery registered against him at various police stations in the district, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

