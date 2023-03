Follow us on Image Source : ANI A female Cheetah 'Shasha' brought from Namibia to MP's Kuno National Park on December 22, has died.

According to reports, It was found that cheetah Shasha was suffering from a kidney infection before she was brought to India.

