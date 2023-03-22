Two cheetahs hunt and devour prey in seconds, viral video leaves netizens stunned

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cheetah viral video

Trending News: The cheetah, known as the world's fastest land animal, can reach speeds of up to 64 miles per hour (103 kilometres per hour) in just three seconds, according to the World Wildlife Fund. A video that recently went viral shows two cheetahs in the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in South Africa, chasing down a herd of impalas and feasting on one of them after a frantic pursuit.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'ranger.cole' with the following caption: "My guest reaction says it all..." The reel, which now has over 127k views and 3300 likes, has left social media users amazed at the agility of the cheetahs and how they hunted as a team. "That’s how soccer players get carried out after an injury," a user joked. "Wow!! What a sighting," another user commented. "Teamwork," a third wrote.

Cheetahs' remarkable speed is due to their unique and flexible spine, which allows for extreme flexion and extension while running at high speeds. While chasing prey, cheetahs utilize their speed to tire out their prey and then catch them with a suffocating bite to the neck. Cheetahs often hunt during the day, as they have excellent vision and can easily spot their prey.

Watch the viral video of two cheetahs hunting and devouring their prey in seconds here:

Cheetahs are also known for their hunting tactics, such as chasing prey towards other cheetahs or using their exceptional camouflage to surprise their prey. Their hunting success rate is around 50%, as they often lose their prey to other predators, such as lions or hyenas. Despite their incredible speed and agility, cheetahs are still considered a vulnerable species due to habitat loss and hunting by humans.

