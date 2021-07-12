Vastu Tips: Temple in hotels should be built in this direction for positive energy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEAUTIFULSRIKALAHASTI Temple in hotels should be built in this direction for positive energy

In Vastu shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction in which a temple or a prayer room should be built in a hotel or at your home. No matter, where we live or what we do, we should always keep in mind the existence of God as he is the creator of the universe.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to choose the northeast direction for building a temple or a prayer room in your home or even at your office. The northeast direction is considered the place of the gods. By constructing the temple in this direction there is a flow of positive energy. Nowadays the practice of open cafeteria or restaurant is increasing considerably. Open space is being preferred by everyone for various occasions whether it is a wedding or a birthday. For this type of arrangement, space should be left in the east or north direction.

