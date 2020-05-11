Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ INDIAN_RAILFAN_JUNCTION Train services to begin from May 12: Book tickets online on IRCTC, precautions, ticket cost-Everything to know

The Indian Railways on Sunday announced that the train services in the nation shall be partially restored from May 12 in a graded manner. In the first phase of the lockdown ease, 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains will be operational from tomorrow to facilitate people to commute from one place to another amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. As soon as the announcement was made, there was complete buzz everywhere with the IRCTC website crashing due to heavy online traffic within minutes of its opening at 4 pm today.

Book tickets online on IRCTC website

You need to create an account on the website to book the train tickets online. For this, log on to irctc.co.in and click Register. Fill in all your details, and click on the register button to create your account.

Next, click on the Login button. Enter your user ID and password and correct captcha code and press sign in

Once you have logged in, enter the source and destination of your journey. Select the date of journey as well as the class of coach. Hit the Find Trains button to get a list of trains available.

Select your desired train clicking on Check availability and fare. If seats on a particular train are available, you can then go ahead to book your tickets by clicking on Book Now.

Fill in all passenger details including name, age, gender, and berth preference. You will get certain options like Book only if confirmed berths are allotted, Consider for auto-upgradation, and Preferred coach ID. Once you have entered all the details, click on Continue booking.

Review your booking and click on Continue Booking to begin the payment process.

You will be redirected to a new page where you will be asked to choose your preferred mode of payment including credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and so forth. Once you have made the payment, you should get confirmation along with your ticket details. You can download the ticket or use the one sent on your mobile number via SMS or email ID.

The same process can be followed if you want to book your tickets using the IRCTC mobile app.

Train ticket cost

The fares of these trains will be that of Rajdhani trains, which means all these will be all air-conditioned trains and will be available on premium fares.

Full list of special trains to be introduced from May 12

Howrah to New Delhi (Daily) on May 12 New Delhi to Howrah (Daily) on May 13 Rajendra Nagar Patna to New Delhi (Daily) on May 12 New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar Patna Daily on May 13 Dibrugarh to New Delhi (Daily) May 14 New Delhi to Dibrugarh (Daily) May 12 New Delhi to Jammu Tawi (Daily) May 13 Jammu Tawi to New Delhi (Daily) May 14 Bengaluru to New Delhi (Daily) May 12 New Delhi to Bengaluru (Daily) May 12

Precautions to be taken amid coronavirus- The passengers must

reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening.

wear face covers or masks at the entry and during travel

observe social distancing both at the station and on trains.

must adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state or union territory on arrival at their destinations.

The railways has announced to partially start the train services almost 45 days after the train services were suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The national transporter started running Shramik Special trains from May 1 and till date it has operated over 468 trains and transdported over 4.7 lakh people.

