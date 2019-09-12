Delhi metro travel made convenient: 'ONE' cards to be used to pay for parking

Delhi Metro Travel made convenient: 'ONE' cards could be used to pay at Metro Parking lots too!

One of the many things that put Delhi at par with the other important metropolitan cities in the world is its elaborate public transport system, especially its metro service. It is efficient, convenient and a great way to travel across the national capital region.

It was just last year that the Delhi government, along with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), came up with a rebranded common mobility card, ONE, with the tagline 'One Delhi, One Ride'. It can be used to pay fares on cluster buses and Delhi Transport Corporation along with Delhi metro ride fares.

Now, taking a step further in making the ONE card an all-purpose travel device, a proposal for using metro cards for parking purposes has been discussed in a meeting appointed by Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

“We can put radars on the back of the scanning devices of parking attendants and configure these in such a manner that one can swipe in and out to pay at the parking lot," EPCA member Sunita Narain said. Linking the Metro card with parking systems could ensure a healthy culture where the same card could be used for movement around the city. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could study the suggestion further and get back to us on the same,” Sunita Narain, member, EPCA, as reported by HT media.

With rising reports of traffic issues in the capital, these reports come in good light as Supreme Court has already asked the Delhi government to notify the draft rules of the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Placing Rules, 2019, by September 30.

Hoping for the best for Dilli!

Some FAQs about Delhi Metro:

What is the basic fare in Delhi Metro?

The Metro fares were last revised in 2009 when the minimum tariff was raised from Rs 6 to Rs 8 and the maximum fare from Rs 22 to Rs 30. The new fare slabs will be: Rs 10 for 0-2km, Rs 15 for 2-5 km, Rs 20 for 5-12km, Rs 30 for 12-21km, Rs 40 for 21-32km, and Rs 50 for beyond 32km

How can I check my Delhi Metro card balance and validity online?

As of now, there is no way to check your balance online, you have to visit any station and show your card on the TR CUM AVM (Installed Near Customer Care/EFO at all DMRC Metro stations ) by touching Inquiry Button on AVM Screen.

Can we return Delhi Metro card? Will I get back my unused recharge value?

According to DMRC, Delhi Metro commuters will get back only the security deposit, after relevant deductions, if they return the smart cards after April 1.Recharge up to a maximum value of Rs 2,000 can be done on a smart card,