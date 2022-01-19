Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL 5 ways to deal with separation in your marriage

For married couples who are now separating for some reason or the other, the period can be mentally challenging and emotionally draining. It is not easy for a person to move on from a relationship that may have been full of love and nurturing once. Divorce is unlike a breakup as there are legal ramifications to the former and the consent of both parties is important. Personally, it can be a stressful time and learning how to live alone can be difficult at first.

While the healing process is different for each individual, here are five ways that can help you get your life back on track if you are dealing with separation from your partner.

Don't play the blame game

Being too hard on oneself can lead to additional stress during the period of separation. Be the one to own up to mistakes but also realise they are a part of life. Divorce can also trigger feelings of failure and thoughts of an uncertain future so instead of taking all the blame, try to have a balanced outlook towards how things stand.

Find a support system

A partner is your biggest support system in marriage. When separating, the feeling of loneliness is sure to creep in. In this time, it is absolutely necessary to have a support system around in the form of a person who can just be with you without undue expectations or demands. It is advised to not jump into a romantic relationship or a fling while you are in the process of separating as this may cull all chances of reconciliation. You can connect with a trusted friend or a close relative during this time of need. Support groups are also helpful as people have come in from the same experiences and shame can be avoided in such a gathering.

Find time for hobbies

One way to keep yourself occupied and away from negative thoughts is investing time in trying out new and old hobbies, which you may not have had the time for while married. Travel solo or learn a new hobby that helps you connect with your inner self and lets you be at peace. The most important thought behind this is to avoid overthinking and utilisation of time on hand.

Taking care of mental and physical health is a must

While going through a low point in your personal life, it is often seen that people overlook their mental and physical health. If you are having a difficult time dealing with separation, visit a counselor. There is no shame in seeking professional help. Additionally, indulge in a regular fitness routine so that physically, you feel better. Remember, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. Proper food and fluid intake are of utmost importance. Avoid indulging in drinking alcohol as this may trigger bouts of emotional stress.

Be around for your kids

Kids often bear the brunt of a failed marriage. Sometimes, age does not allow them to understand the idea of separation but this is where you need to come in. Be there for them and make them feel reassured with your love and patience. It is important to not bad mouth your former partner in front of kids at the time of divorce as this may have a negative impact on them. Just try to keep things as stable and normal as possible during this time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor for medical advice or before starting any fitness regime.