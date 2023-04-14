Want to buy a sweet tasting watermelon? Here's how to pick a perfectly ripe one

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to pick a perfect ripe watermelon

People of all ages enjoy the refreshing and delightful taste of watermelon, a fruit that is widely cherished. Whether you eat it as a snack or incorporate it into your recipes, it is important to pick the perfect ripe watermelon. However, how can one discern whether a watermelon is ripe or not? Here are some easy tips to help you pick the perfect ripe watermelon.

Look for Uniformity

A ripe watermelon should be uniform in shape and size. Look for a watermelon that is symmetrical and free of dents, bruises, or cuts. If a watermelon has an irregular shape or is lopsided, it may not be ripe.

Check the Field Spot

The spot on the watermelon where it was in contact with the ground is referred to as the field spot. A ripe watermelon will have a creamy-yellow or light orange field spot. A watermelon is considered unripe if its field spot is white or green.

Tap it

Give the watermelon a tap or knock on it. A ripe watermelon will have a deep, hollow sound, while an unripe one will have a dull sound.

Check the Skin

A ripe watermelon should have a dull skin, rather than a shiny one. If the skin is shiny, it may not be ripe yet. Also, the skin should be firm and free of soft spots or bruises.

Look for Sugar Spots

Small and rough patches on the skin of a watermelon are referred to as sugar spots. These spots indicate that the sugar is seeping out of the fruit, which means it is ripe and ready to eat.

Check the Weight

For a watermelon to be ripe, it should possess a weight that is substantial compared to its size. This is because the fruit is full of water, which gives it its weight.

Smell it

Finally, give the watermelon a sniff. The presence of a sweet and fruity scent is an indicator of a ripe watermelon, while the absence of such aroma may signify that it is not yet ripe.

With these tips, you can enjoy a delicious and refreshing watermelon that is perfect for your summer recipes or as a snack.

Read More Lifestyle News