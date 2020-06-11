7 Fat-burning breakfast combinations effective for instant weight loss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/300KCALDAILY 7 Breakfast combinations effective for instant weight loss

Weight loss is undeniable the most talked about problem among the people. Everybody wants to shed those extra kilos and get into shape instantly. For this, they try extreme diets which not only devoids them of proper nutrition but also come along a bunch of side effects like constant headache, eye bags and yellow face. Especially during the lockdown, many people have been struggling with weight issues. While performing yoga asanas daily, exercising and meditation play an important role in keeping the body fit, what we eat makes the most of how we look and think. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day as it gives the body its required push to go through the day.

If you have a healthy breakfast, your whole day turns out to be refreshing and full of energy. Eating oily and fried food first thing in the morning only makes you lethargic and dull. People often get confused about what they should have in the breakfast to ensure the release of good energy as well as burn fat. So, to help you get quicker results on your weight loss journey, here are 7 breakfast combinations you should have to fight bloating and hunger.

1. Apple + Cinnamon + Peanut Butter

Well, whoever said an apple a day keeps the doctor away must be well-aware of the magical properties of an apple. They are the most effective in preventing all types of cancer and provide the body with the required nutrients. Peanut butter, on the other hand, is packed with powerful antioxidant vitamin E, B6, potassium and magnesium. It boosts immunity and helps to burn the accumulated fat in the body.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EATING_MY_WAY_TO_HAPPY_SW Apple + Cinnamon + Peanut Butter

2. Yogurt + Berries + Almonds

Greek yogurts are recognized to burn fat and provide solace to those suffering from problems like obesity. It contains protein and is packed with probiotics that have a slimming effect. On the other hand, berries are the best antioxidants. High in fiber, they are high in many nutrients. this combination not only makes the best breakfast food for weight loss but also proves to be good for your hair and skin. Crush those berries and almonds into a jar of greek yogurt and you are good to go.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SW_FLABFIGHTER Yogurt + Berries + Almonds

3. Green Tea + Lemon + Mint

Health officials have always claimed that one should start their day with lemon, mint added in green tea. It contains healthy bioactive components that help in weight loss and improves brain function. It is also said that the antioxidants in green tea help lower the risk of cancer and diabetes. Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and promotes hydration. Keeping the body hydrated should be the most important part of your day. This food combo also helps to improve skin quality and aids digestion.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FITFOODFITLIFE Green Tea + Lemon + Mint

4. Eggs + Spinach + Avocado Oil

Thanks to the protein content in eggs, they are the most satisfying choice for breakfast. Have them with a hearty amount of spick tossed in avocado oil and you are good to go for the day. Eggs are also rich in selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper which help fight the fat accumulated in the body. On the other hand, spinach provides required minerals to benefit the eyes and overall health of the body.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CLEANFOODFITLIFE Eggs + Spinach + Avocado Oil

5. Watermelon + Mint

A fruit salad in the morning is pure magic. Melons are best for weight loss as they are liquid-based and keep the body hydrated. It makes you feel full and best at burning fat. Watermelon is considered to be the best fruit for weight loss as it doesn't let the fat accumulate. Paired with honeydew and mint, it helps shed the water weight in the body and keeps bloating at bay.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SNEHABHUMITPHOTOGRAPHY Watermelon + Mint

6. Cottage Cheese + Berries + Almonds

Many people take protein supplements along with exercise to strengthen their bodies. But what can be better than eating foods rich in protein rather than taking supplements? Cottage cheese is the best source of protein and keeps the bones and muscles strong. It is also a slow digestive protein that keeps you full for a longer time. On the other hand, berries are loaded with antioxidants and helps reduce weight. Cottage cheese, berries and almonds combination in the morning works best to fight obesity and other diseases.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOODSTYLISTNEWYORKCITY Cottage Cheese + Berries + Almonds

7. Apple + Spinach + Ginger

Apple works like a miracle when eaten in the morning. It is advised to eat fruits for breakfast rather than in the evening to get its full benefits. Apples along with Spinach and ginger not only helps to fight the toxins in your body but keeps you full for a longer time. It is best to make a smoothie out of these three and have it first thing in the morning. Ginger not just helps in weight loss but also keeps many diseases at bay. On the other hand, spinach is rich in vitamins A, C and K, magnesium, iron and manganese. It benefits eye health and reduces blood pressure.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UPSYLVIDOWN Apple + Spinach + Ginger

Welcome each day with freshness by consuming these fat-burning foods and say bye to those extra kilos!

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage