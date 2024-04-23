What is Intermittent Fasting? Know its benefits, methods and foods to eat during this diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what is Intermittent Fasting, its benefits and its methods.

Nowadays, a new method of dieting is becoming quite popular among people, which is called intermittent fasting. From Bollywood actresses to many famous personalities, have lost their weight through this fasting. Comedian Bharti Singh lost her weight through intermittent fasting. At that time this method of weight loss became quite popular. In intermittent fasting, you have to divide your food and fasting in certain hours. Know from nutritionist, weight loss coach and keto dietician Dr Swati Singh what intermittent fasting is and how many types of fasting are there. What things should be kept in mind if someone wants to start intermittent fasting?

What is intermittent fasting?

During intermittent fasting, you eat your meals in a specific time window. In which you keep some hours for eating and drinking and the remaining hours of the day you fast i.e. remain without eating. You have to eat food only at fixed times for a few days. Intermittent fasting can be done in many ways and there are many different types.

What are the benefits of intermittent fasting?

One of the main advantages of intermittent fasting is weight loss. By restricting calorie intake for specific periods, the body is forced to use stored fat for energy, resulting in weight loss. Moreover, intermittent fasting has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic diseases. Additionally, studies have found that intermittent fasting can help improve heart health by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also promotes cellular repair and autophagy, which can lead to a longer lifespan and reduce the risk of age-related diseases. Intermittent fasting has also been linked to improved brain function and increased productivity, as well as better sleep and digestion.

How many methods of intermittent fasting are there?

16/8 Fasting- In this, you divide the 24 hours of the day in which you remain without eating for 16 hours and take all your meals like breakfast, lunch or dinner in 8 hours of the day. You can eat something only in these 8 hours and you have to remain without eating for the remaining 16 hours.

14/10 Fasting- In this, you remain without eating for 14 hours and you have to take all your meals in 10 hours. For example, if you have your first meal of the day, breakfast at 9 am, then you should have your last meal i.e. dinner at 7 o'clock. Don't eat anything after this.

5/2 Fasting- In this fasting, there are some things which you have to eat for some days and not for some days. In this, you have to eat your normal food for 5 days and for the remaining 2 days you have to eat low-calorie food in which you take 500 to 600 calories a day.

6/1 Fasting- In this, you eat normal food for 6 days and for one day i.e. for 24 hours you cannot eat anything else except water or a liquid diet.

1/1 (Alternate) Fasting- In this, you eat normal food one day and take low-calorie food the other day. In which you take 500 to 800 calories throughout the day.

You can adopt any of these fasting methods according to your body and needs. However, you need to note that not everyone should do intermittent fasting. Before doing this type of fasting, you must take advice from a doctor or dietician. If you have any disease or health-related problem, then a fasting plan and diet are prepared after considering your disease. Therefore, you should do intermittent fasting only under the guidance of a doctor and dietician.

