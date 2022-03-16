Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Choti Holi 2022: Best Wishes, HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Statuses for you

Highlights Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated this year on March 17

People gather around bonfire and sing songs and rhymes, dance and perform parikrama of Holika Dahan

The second day ie March 18 will be celebrated as 'Rangwali Holi,' 'Dhulandi,' or 'Dhulivandan'

Holi aka the festival of colours is finally here! The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in not just India but also abroad as it marks the beginning of the spring season. People bid goodbye to the harsh winters and celebrate the victory of good over evil. The festivities are of two days-- first of which is celebrated as 'Holika Dahan' or 'Chhoti Holi' and the second is 'Rangwali Holi,' 'Dhulandi,' or 'Dhulivandan.' On the first day people along with their friends and relatives gather around a bonfire and celebrate by singing various songs and rhymes, dancing and performing parikrama of Holika Dahan. Going by the religious beliefs. Holika tried to kill her nephew Prahlad on the orders of her brother Hiranyukashipu but fails and gets burnt to ashes herself. After two long years of COVID pandemic, the festival of Holi will be celebrated in the country with great pomp and show.

During the festive spirits, it becomes important for everyone to send good wishes to each other. This is the reason why we are here with some best wishes, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses that you can either upload or send to your closed ones.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan 2022 Shubh Muhurat:

Holika Dahan will take place on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 10 Mins

Happy Choti Holi or Holika Dahan 2022 Wishes:

With Holi comes a lot of joy and happiness. It also brings delicious gujiyas and sweets. Happy Choti Holi!

Let the colours of Holi spread happiness, joy, peace and love all around. Wishing you a blessed Choti Holi 2022!

Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi filled with sweet moments and colourful memories to happiness with love and care.

May you get soaked in the lovely colors of Holi. May happiness, health, prosperity and good vibes continue to shine upon your life for the whole year. Wishing you a very happy choti Holi!

Burn all the negativity in life and bring only positivity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi.

Happy Choti Holi or Holika Dahan 2022 HD Images and Wallpapers:

Happy Choti Holi or Holika Dahan 2022 WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Statuses:

Har Rang Aap Par Barse

Har Koi Aapse Holi Khelne

Ko Tarse... Itna Rang

Jawo Aap Rango Me Ki

Rang Chhudane Ke Liye

Aap Tarse...

**Happy Holi 2022**

Subah ka Ujala sada sath ho,

Har din Har PAL Aapke liye khas ho,

Dil se dua nikalti hai Aap ke liye,

Sari khushiya bas Aapke hi pas ho.

Happy Holi!!!

Let’s make a bonfire of

our negativity and bring

a color of positivity

into our life.

Wishing you and your family health wealth & sheer

Happy Choti Holi

Rango ka tyohaar aaya hai, Saath apne khushiyan laya hai, Isse pehle koi rang de aapko, Humne subh kamnaon ka rang, sabse pehle bhijwaya hai. Happy Chhoti Holi.

May God gift you all the colors of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of health and colors of love. Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi.