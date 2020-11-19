Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SATHIYAMA_MEME_PAGE_THA International Men's Day 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

November 19 marks International Men's Day all around the world. The day is dedicated to the well being and health of men who fall prey to the strict notions and stereotypes of the society of how a man should be. This year, the theme is "Better health for men and boys." The day was first inaugurated in 1992 by Thomas Oaster on 7 February to honour and celebrate the contributions made by men in various aspects of life. This day further highlights that men also need to look after their physical and mental well being and turn the hardships into their strength.

International Men's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings and SMSs

9th November is here to pay regard to men on the planet. In any case, I might want to include a dash of affection and snuggles to wish my man throughout everyday life. Glad International Men’s Day to You My adoration.

Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You deserve nothing but the best. Happy International Men’s Day.

A man does what he must – in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures – and that is the basis of all human morality. By President John F. Kennedy

Men are a beautiful creation of god, but they are not perfect, so it’s normal that they have several errors. Happy International Men’s Day!

On the event of International Men’s Day, I need to say thanks to God for encompassing me with such stunning men who are really the closest companions.

It's a chivalrous activity when a man chances his life to spare the lives of other individuals. Cheerful Men’s Day.

oday is the day of my loved ones the most in this world my charming father and my siblings he gave me, thank all of you for the incredible adore you give me.

A dad sustains a tyke to enable him to begin his life all the more vitally, he causes him turn into a ‘MAN’. Happy International Men’s Day!

International Men's Day 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EMPOWER_SEYWOMEN International Men's Day 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EMPOWER_SEYWOMEN International Men's Day 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PHOENIXLIGHTSJUGGER International Men's Day 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page