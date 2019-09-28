Happy Navratri 2019: Wishes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, SMS and Quotes

Happy Navratri 2019

Autumn and fragrance of night-flowering Jasmine or Parijat mark the arrival of Navratri or Durga Puja. Can you keep calm? Well, we definitely can't. Shops buzzing with customers, market decked up with lights and decorated pandals, Navratri is auspicious nine-days celebration during which Goddess Durga is worshipped. Each day is dedicated to a particular avatar of the Goddess. Starting with Shailputri and ending with Siddhidatri, these nine-days, Goddess Durga is believed to be on Earth.

On day one, people worship Goddess Shailputri while Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day. Third day is devoted to Goddess Chandraghanta whereas fourth day is for Goddess Kushmanda; on the fifth day Goddess Skandamata is worshipped and on the sixth day, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Katyayani. On day seven, Goddess Kalratri is worshipped and the eighth day is for Goddess Mahagauri. On the last and final day, people worship ninth avatar of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri.

Devotees perform puja to please the Goddess and seek her blessings.

This year Navratri will begin on September 29 and end on October 8 with Dussehra. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga killed demon Mahisasura, who was blessed with immortality by Lord Brahma. The demon started wreaking havoc on Trilok- Earth, Heaven and Hell. Since only a woman could overpower him, all supreme powers of the universe came together and created Goddess Durga.

The Goddess is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati-Lord Shiva's wife.

Each region of India has a different way of celebrating these nine-days. While Ram Leela is conducted across North India, Garba and Dandiya nights are highlights of Navratri in Gujarat. For unversed, in Ram Leela, stories from Ramayana are enacted and people chant mantras and shlokas. However, it is Durga Puja celebration in West Bengal which grabs eyeballs and attracts tourists from all over India. During Durga Puja, the Goddess is worshipped in pandals and Bhog is offered to the devotees. Khichdi and Begun Bhaja (eggplants fritters) are main items of the bhog besides other delicacies. On the tenth day, idols of the Goddess are immersed in water bodies.

Meanwhile, huge effigies of Raavana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad are burnt on Dussehra (10th day of Durga Puja) across India.

