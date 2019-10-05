Durga Ashtami 2019: Pushpanjali Puja- Know everything about the beautiful tradition

Navratri is counted amongst one of the most important festivals of the Hindus. With them comes the Durga Puja celebrations- a festival filled with traditions that are celebrated with great pomp and show. Huge pandals showcasing huge idols of Maa Durga are set up and welcome devotees in huge numbers to offer their prayers for the Goddess. The eight-day of Navratri known as Ashtami, or Durga Ashtami is the most important day and this year it will fall on October 6. The day is important as the Bengalis perform pushpanjali and aarti on this day.

Pushpanjali, as the name suggest is made up of two words meaning flower and offering. It generally is the flowers to Hindu Gods and Goddesses which is prevalent in West Bengal and other eastern states. Pushpanjali is offered on all days during Durga Puja but performing it on Durga Ashtami has a special significance. Bengalis make sure that they do not miss this ritual. Not only this, there are devotees who keep fast after the Puja and open the fast after giving Pushpanjali to Maa Durga in the evening later which they can have the Bhog.

Ashtami is celebrated with much fervour and few people even observe Kumari Puja. The evening of the auspicious day holds a special significance as the sandhi puja takes place during the time when Ashtami tithi ends. During this time, it is believed that Goddess Durga's avatar Devi Chamunda appears to slay demons -- Chanda and Munda. People believe that the Goddess opens her third eye and showers her devotees with her blessings.

During Pushpanjali, Bengali Brahmins chant the Pushpanjali Mantras during which the devotees are asked to repeat the mantras later which fresh flowers and bel patra are offered to the feet of the Goddess Durga. This puja is repeated three times continuously along with three separate Pushpanjali Mantra(s).

Here are the three Pushpanjali mantras that are enchanted:

1- Om Jayanti, Mangala, Kali, Bhadrakali, Kapalini।

Durga, Shiva, Kshama, Dhatri, Svaha, Svadha Namostu Te॥

Esha Sachandana Gandha Pushpa Bilva Patranjali Om Hreem Durgayai Namah॥

2- Om Mahishaghni Mahamaye Chamunde Mundamalini।

Ayurarogyavijayam Dehi Devi Namostu Te॥

Esha Sachandana Gandha Pushpa Bilva Patranjali Om Hreem Durgayai Namah॥

3- Om Sarva Mangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike।

Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostu Te॥1॥

Srishti Sthiti Vinashanam, Shaktibhute, Sanatani।

Gunashraye, Gunamaye, Narayani, Namostu Te॥2॥

Sharanagata Dinarta Paritrana Parayane।

Sarvasyartihare Devi! Narayani! Namostu Te॥3॥

As per Bengali traditions, no one should step on the flowers as doing that can bring bad luck.

