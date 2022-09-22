Losing eyebrow hair? Check out these 5 home remedies to get thicker and fuller eyebrows

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 home remedies to get thicker and fuller eyebrows

Eyebrows are the most ignored part of our face when it comes to a beauty regime. We all face hair loss in our eyebrows but we tend to ignore it anyway. Sorry to break this but our eyebrows behave exactly like the hair on our heads. Yes, dandruff, itchy skin, and hair loss are all common in the brows as well.

Here are 5 home remedies to keep eyebrow hair from falling out:

1. Aloe vera

One of the best treatments for growing eyebrow hair is aloe vera. Simply smash some aloe vera leaves, massage the juice over your eyebrows gently, and let it soak in. It helps in skin healing and increases hair growth.

Image Source : FREEPIK5 home remedies to get thicker and fuller eyebrows

2. Castor oil

Castor oil has a unique chemical composition that helps in the growth of eyebrow hair. Apply a few drops of castor oil and massage each brow for a few minutes. For a few days, wash them once a day and repeat the process once more. If you notice any itchiness or irritation, stop the process immediately.

Image Source : FREEPIK5 home remedies to get thicker and fuller eyebrows

3. Coconut and lemon

Coconut oil and lemon peel mixture work wonders to help regrow your eyebrows. Dab the mixture using a cotton ball over your eyebrows right before going to bed for the best results.

5 home remedies to get thicker and fuller eyebrows

4. Onions

Onions help in faster and denser regrowth of eyebrow hair. Just grind onion and rub the juice with the help of a cotton ball and do not wash your eyebrows to derive its maximum benefit.

Image Source : FREEPIK5 home remedies to get thicker and fuller eyebrows

5. Milk

Milk and milk products being rich in proteins and vitamins provide nourishment and allow faster regrowth of hair roots. You just need to dip a cotton ball in milk and rub it over your eyebrow at night to see the benefits.

Image Source : FREEPIK5 home remedies to get thicker and fuller eyebrows

Let's also list down the common causes of eyebrow hair loss, below are the 5 common reasons:

1. Ageing: In our 40s, both men and women experience hair thinning when testosterone in men and estrogen in women grow out of control or unbalanced.

2. Alopecia: An autoimmune condition called alopecia areata targets the hair follicles from which individual hair grows, delaying or stopping hair growth.

3. Nutrient deficiencies: Nutrient deficiencies specifically affecting hair loss include biotin (vitamin B-7), vitamin C, iron, vitamins E, B-12, and D, cysteine, and omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Stress: Stress and anxiety can alter one’s physiological state, resulting in changes in hormone levels and the amount of oxygen that the hair follicles receive that contribute to thinning eyebrows.

5. Pregnancy and childbirth: Hormones and other components of your body’s biochemistry can be impacted by pregnancy and childbirth, which could disrupt your hair cycle and result in hair loss.

Also Read: Vitamin D Deficiency: These 5 alarming signs can put you at risk; know symptoms and treatment

Also Read: Blood clot risk remains for year after Covid in those who aren't hospitalised, claims researchers

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Read More Lifestyle News