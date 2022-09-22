Vitamin D Deficiency: These 5 alarming signs can put you at risk; know symptoms and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D Deficiency: Most people in our country are suffering from vitamin D deficiency. Many people don't even know that they are deficient. In such a situation, it becomes very important to understand the alarming signs that indicate that you are deficient. Interestingly, Vitamin D is also called the sunshine vitamin because the biggest source of this vitamin is the sunlight. Like all other vitamins and nutrients, vitamin D also plays an important role in keeping the body fit. This vitamin is responsible for keeping the bones and muscles strong.

However, the deficiency of this vitamin can have an adverse effect on the brain and hair which are clearly visible. According to research, 70 to 90 per cent of the people of India are suffering from vitamin D deficiency.

Here are some signs through which you can know if you also have Vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D Deficiency: Signs and symptoms

Due to the deficiency of vitamin D, the ability of the body to absorb calcium decreases or ends which leads to calcium deficiency. This situation further leads to continuous pain in the back and the bones. If you feel depression and anxiety all the time for no reason and you get angry and moody over small things, then this can also be a sign of vitamin D deficiency If you feel tired all the time even after eating on time and getting enough sleep, then you are a victim of vitamin D deficiency. Dry and damaged hair, dandruff, and excessive hair fall are also common signs of vitamin D deficiency. This is because it is the nutrient that helps the hair follicles to grow. A normal injury gets healed in 3-4 days. But if your body is deficient in vitamin D, it may take a long time for the injury to heal.

Vitamin D Foods

To overcome the Vitamin D deficiency, eat foods like salmon fish, fenugreek seeds, orange juice, cow's milk, curd. Apart from this, try to sit in the sun as much as possible.

How long does it take to recover from Vitamin D deficiency?

Overcoming Vitamin D deficiency can take a few weeks. It is important to consult an expert and take supplements for vitamin D levels in the body to rise accordingly. However, it may take months to resolve symptoms of severe vitamin D deficiency.

