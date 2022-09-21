What makes jaggery a superfood? Here's what we need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Jaggery the superfood

We all might see jaggery as a common household item in every kitchen but it is not as common as it seems. It is a superfood having so many health benefits we don't even know. Jaggery has been used in many Indian households for centuries and has been used as a natural sweetener by Ayurveda practitioners for more than 3,000 years. Jaggery, commonly known as Gur is the all-time sweet dish for the sweet mongers.

Yes, Jaggery is a superfood because it has end number of benefits and here is all we need to know:

Improves Digestion:

Our ancestors used to consume jaggery as a dessert after the meal. The reason for this isn’t limited to amazing flavor but it is also good for digestive health. Consuming jaggery after a meal activates digestive enzymes which stimulate easy bowel movements which help in better digestion and relieves constipation.

Aids in weight loss:

We mostly avoid sweets because of their higher sugar content which is harmful to our bodies and also makes us fat. But what could be better than enjoying sweet meals along with reducing weight? Being rich in potassium, jaggery improves the metabolism in the body which leads to efficient weight loss.

Boosts Immunity:

The natural sweetener is also a natural immunity booster. Organic Jaggery is said to be one of the best natural immunity-boosting foods available to mankind. It contains many essential antioxidants, minerals like zinc and selenium and is also a detoxifying agent. It aids in increasing hemoglobin in the blood. All these properties make Gur a great immunity enhancer.

Aids in detoxification:

Eating jaggery regularly helps in the perfect detoxification of the body. It helps in cleansing the liver by flushing out harmful toxins from the body which further helps in liver detoxification. It also helps in the proper cleansing of blood, respiratory tract, lungs, intestine, and food pipe.

We have often seen people eating jaggery with peanuts in the winter because by nature, jaggery has a hot palate and hence, provides warmth to our bodies. It helps in improving immunity and is highly beneficial to health. Jaggery is unrefined sugar and is considered quite beneficial for conditions such as cold, sore throat, and flu.

