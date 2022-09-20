Uric Acid Remedies: Bitter gourd (Karela) relieves joint pain. Know how to use its juice

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bitter gourd (Karela) relieves joint pain

Uric Acid: Uric acid is a toxin produced in the body, which is easily filtered out by the kidneys and removed from the body. But when the kidney stops filtering uric acid, then its level starts increasing, causing many other diseases. They start accumulating in the form of crystals in the joints which leads to severe pain. Other than this, uric acid also incraeses due to poor lifestyle, rapidly increasing weight, diabetes and excessive consumption of alcohol.

Due to the increase of uric acid in the body, unbearable pain starts in the joints. To reduce it, doctors recommend dietary and lifestyle changes. One of the effective remedies for uric acid and joint pain is bitter gourd juice.

Know how it helps in relieving the joint pain caused by uric acid-

Bitter gourd is rich in protein and vitamins

Reportedly, bitter gourd is a vegetable in which nutrients like iron, magnesium, potassium and vitamin C are found in abundance. In fact it is a powerhouse of nutrients. It is also packed with good amounts of calcium, beta-carotene and potassium. According to a recent survey, some rats were given bitter gourd juice. Researchers found that it reduced the uric acid level of rats.

Bitter gourd cures diseases

Diet experts believe that regular consumption of bitter gourd can control blood sugar. It can help reduce the risk of cancer, reduce bad cholesterol, help lose weight, improve liver function, prevent skin diseases and ward off stomach problems.

Drink bitter gourd juice daily

To get more benefits of bitter gourd, you can drink a cup of its juice daily in the morning. Although it is such a vegetable that if you eat it in any form, then you will be benefited. You can also use it in your vegetable or soup.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

