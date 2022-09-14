Weight Loss Tips: 5 curd-based recipes that may help to shed those extra kilos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AESTHETIC_BY_AYRA Health benefits of curd

Weight Loss Tips: Let’s accept the fact that losing weight is not at all easy. It requires determination, lots of stamina and consuming the right kind of food that’s nutrient-dense and low in calories. As we all know, curd is one of the best probiotics that can be included in the daily diet. It not only keeps the body cool but boosts immunity while providing it with protein. So, today, we bring you some of the most common yet amazing curd-based recipes that help in accelerating the weight loss process.

Here is the list of recipes.

1. Oats Dahi Masala

Oats are considered one of the best ingredients for weight loss. You must have tried various oats recipes. This one right here is a combination of both health and taste. Adding curd to it gives it a very tangy taste. The recipe only takes 10-15 minutes to get ready. You just need to add the soaked oats into the curd with some of your favourite chopped veggies and then add salt, roasted cumin powder, and red chilli powder, and the Oats and Dahi Masala is ready.

2. Dahi Chana Chaat

Made with protein-rich boiled chickpeas and dahi, this chaat recipe can be a perfect addition to your diet. This recipe only needs some boiled chickpeas and curd, add in your favourite seasonings and the chaat is ready to be savoured. This mouthwatering chaat is easy to make and needs very less ingredients.

3. Low-Fat Dahi Chicken

This can be your weight loss-friendly lunch recipe. High in protein and low in carbohydrates, this recipe is definitely something that you need to try. We have got you covered with this super delicious chicken curry made with curd as a base. Take the yoghurt and mix in the cumin powder, garlic paste, garam masala, haldi and red chilli powder. Mix with hands. Put the chicken into this and add slit chillies. Keep aside for 30 minutes. Now heat 2 tsp oil in a pan and add onions and tomatoes. Cook for a minute and add all the chicken. Keep cooking till the gravy reaches the consistency you like. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy.

4. Mix Veg Raita

One of the most common recipes in every household, raita is something that completes the diet. Besides serving it as an accompaniment, you can also have it as is. The recipe is well known, you just have to cut our favourite veggies and mix them into the curd. Adding your favourite seasoning, the raita is ready to serve. Raitas are generally loved by all and are proof that healthy food can also taste good.

5. Flax Seed Raita

Lastly, another raita recipe that is made with curd and flax seeds. As we all know, flax seeds are touted to be one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Besides being helpful in weight loss, this raita recipe is also perfect to build immunity as well. We just need to combine the bottle guard with water. Cover and cook on a medium flame for 4 minutes. Take all the ingredients, including the cooked bottle gourd into a deep bowl and mix well. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and serve chilled.

