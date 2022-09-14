Cloves for Diabetes: Use this spice to balance blood sugar level. Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cloves for Diabetes

Cloves for Diabetes: The Covid pandemic has left an everlasting impact on many people. It has not just attacked the immune system but has also led to a lifestyle that is highly inclined toward sitting for long hours due to work-from-home culture. The wrong lifestyle and poor diet habits have led to many problems. One of the major problems that people these days are struggling with is diabetes. Most of the people in India are battling this disease. According to doctors, it is very important for diabetic patients to control their blood sugar level because increasing the level of glucose in the blood causes many problems in your body. That's why health experts advise diabetic patients to consume things with a low glycemic index.

While taking medicines and a proper diet as advised by the doctors is important to follow, there are many home remedies that aid in keeping the blood sugar level in control. Clove is an Indian spice that is easily found in our kitchens and is very beneficial for diabetic people. Let's have a look at how to consume it in the right way.

How clove works for diabetic patients?

Cloves are rich in medicinal properties and are very beneficial for health. Its consumption can get rid of many diseases including colds, cough, headaches etc. Cloves also possess beneficial properties that help in controlling the level of glucose in the blood. However, before using it, do consult a doctor once. Only then consume it.

How diabetic people should eat cloves?

Boil 8 to 10 cloves in a glass of water. Sieve it and drink the water when lukewarm. Diabetic patients should consume it for at least three months. This can help control the blood sugar level.



Disclaimer: This article is based on general public information. India TV does not confirm its veracity. It is advised to consult an expert from the relevant field to seek help.

