Why warm water is the universal weight loss drink, Know when to drink it for most benefits

It is not a secret how warm water works magically for our immune system. Both cold and hot water have their own set of pros and cons. A glass of cold water helps you to cool down after an intense workout session, while hot water helps to flush out toxins from the body and allows better digestion of food. One of the most favorite benefits of drinking warm water is it helps a person shed some kilos.

So, yes you can lose weight by drinking hot water, here’s how

Staying hydrated is the ideal way to keep your body weight in check. Turns out, that heating the water before you consume it can actually improve your metabolism as well. We are just a couple of glasses of warm water away from losing weight. Warm water boosts your body’s metabolism.

1. Drinking warm water right in the morning is advised by many, when we drink warm water, our body switches its temperature and activates the metabolism. This helps lose weight. Warm water also breaks down body fat into molecules, making it easy for the digestive system to burn it.

2. Drinking warm water 30 minutes before our meals helps in managing our calorie intake because it makes our stomach full. You need 6-8 glasses of warm water to lose weight.

3. Adding some lemon and honey to the warm water will enhance the impact which can expedite your metabolic rate, resulting in rapid weight loss

Not just weight loss, warm water has 4 other solid health benefits:

1. Drinking warm water can help in relieving constipation

2. It can help in curing throat congestion

3. Warm water helps the body get rid of toxins

4. Drinking hot water keeps the skin clear

Drinking hot or lukewarm water daily in the morning or throughout the day can assist in the weight loss process in three ways. It boosts metabolism, breaks down the fats in our body and also curbs our appetite. About 70 percent of our body is made up of water and to keep our system working efficiently, every individual must consume 2-3 liters of water daily.

