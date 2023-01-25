Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
RRB Group D 2022: Check Document Verification Round Dates and all important details

RRB Group D 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the document verification round dates for the candidates. Check here latest updates.

Published on: January 25, 2023
RRB Group D 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently announced the Document Verification Round for the candidates. Last year in December, RRB announced the Group D CBT Result for all regions on the regional website. The candidates who qualified for the RRB Group D PET round are asked to appear for the verification of the documents. For your ease, we have provided here the list of documents needed for the DV round. Check here the DV round date. 

RRB Group D 2022: Document Verification Round Dates 

Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) recently announced that different dates will be applied for various RRCs for the DV round. The Document Verification round will be conducted from January 30, 2023, to February 8, 2023, by the RRC Western Railways at its office. Candidates for the DV round have been selected on the virtue of their performance in the CBT and PET round. 

RRB Group D 2022: List of documents needed for DV round 

  • Marksheet and certificates
  • Legal documents in case of a formal change of name
  • Date of Birth Certificate
  • Caste Certificate SC/ST
  • OBC-NCL certificate
  • Disability Certificate in case of PwBD
  • Photo Identity Card
  • Six photographs similar to the photograph uploaded in the online application form
  • Income and asset certificate for Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
  • NOC with the date of appointment from the current employer
  • Self-Declaration and Discharge Certificate / NOC in case of  Ex-Servicemen
  • Self-Certification by the Transgender Candidate

RRB Group D 2022: Document Verification Round Time 

The Document Verification round will be conducted from 09:30 am onwards. The admit cards of the candidates for the RRB Group D 2022 will be released soon on the official website. To get more information and to stay updated with the latest developments candidates may visit the official website. 

