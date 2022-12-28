Follow us on Image Source : PTI RRB Group D 2022 PET Dates | check here BIG update

RRB Group D 2022 PET Date: The result for RRB Group D 2022 has been released for the various regions on the regional websites. The list of the shortlisted candidates for the PET round is also out. Now, the shortlisted candidates are eagerly waiting for the PET dates. As per the official notice of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the PET is expected to be conducted from January 2023 onwards.

The board has not informed the RRB Group D 2022 PET Dates yet. But the recruitment board is expected to release the PET Dates soon on the official website. Recently, the board released the scorecards of the candidates on the regional websites. Aspirants who appeared for the RRB Group D 2022 Exam can download their scorecards.

Know how to download the RRB Group D Scorecard 2022:

Step 1. Go to your respective regional website. Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for 'RRB Group D 2022 Scorecard.' Step 3. You will be directed to a new page. Step 4. Enter your login credentials. Step 5. Check and download your scorecard when gets displayed.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their scorecards for future reference.

The RRB Group D CBT Exam was conducted in phases from August 17 to October 11. The result of the exam has been released on the regional website. Candidates must note that they can access the scorecard for RRB Group D Exam 2022 till January 1, 2023. So, they are advised to download the scorecards at the earliest. Candidates who are shortlisted can only appear in the PET round.

Also Read | RRB Group D Result 2022: Scorecard link released | Check how to download and latest updates

Also Read | RRB Group D Result 2022 for THESE regions announced | know how to check