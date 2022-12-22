RRB Group D Result 2022 for Bhopal, Guwahati and Kolkata announced | know how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

RRB Group D Result 2022: The RRB Group D Result 2022 for Bhopal, Guwahati and Kolkata regions is out now. Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam for the RRB Group D exam can now check their results on the official website.

Direct link to check RRB Group D Result 2022 Bhopal Region:

Direct link to check RRB Group D Result Guwahati Region:

Direct link to check RRB Group D Result Kolkata Region:

Over 1 crore candidates were looking for the release of RRB Group D Result 2022. The administering board held this competitive exam between August 17, 2022, to October 11, 2022.

This exam was held for a total of 1,03,769 vacant seats. After releasing the result for RRB Group D, the board can upload the RRB Group D Merit List 2022 and RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 soon. Students have to score more than the cut-off marks to get qualified and to appear for the next round. Candidates can also check and download their result on the regional links of RRB.

Know how to download the RRB Group D Result:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the regions.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link 'result of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test.'

Step 3. You will be directed to another page. Key your login credentials.

Step 4. Submit and your RRB Group D Result will be displayed.

Students are advised to take download their results or take a screenshot. If possible take a print out of the result for the future.