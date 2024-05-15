SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2023-24 exam final marks out, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2023-24 exam final marks

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2023-24 exam final marks have been uploaded on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their final marks from the official website of SSC. Check how to download, and other details.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2023 exam final marks: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks for the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces examination 2023. All those who have qualified for the SSC Delhi Police SI CAPF recruitment exam can download their final marks from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The final result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 was declared on April 5. Now, the commission has uploaded the final marks of candidates on its portal. Candidates can download their marks by following the easy steps given below. The facility to download SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2023-24 exam final marks will remain available till May 28.

How to download SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2023-24 exam final marks?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Click on the registration window

Enter your registration number, password and click on 'Result/Marks'

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2023-24 exam final marks will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Direct link to check SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF Marksheets

This year, Delhi Police SI, CAPF recruitment 2024 exam was conducted between March 1 and 20. As per the results, a total of 7,046 candidates underwent document verification for medical exams, of which, 568 were female and 6,478 were male candidates. Out of the total number of female selected candidates, 166 were provisionally selected, with 55 being selected for Delhi Police SI and 113 for CAPF SI. Additionally, 1,699 male candidates grabbed appointments.

After completion of all stages of the recruitment process, the shortlisted candidates have been posted on the following posts: