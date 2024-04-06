SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final results announced at ssc.gov.in, Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final results announced

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspectors in the Delhi Police and Other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can now check their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

As per the result, a total of 1,865 candidates have been selected for appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Boarder Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, and Sashtra Seema Bal. Of these, 166 are female candidates and 1699 are male candidates. Candidates can download SSC Delhi Police, and CAPF SI results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final results?

Visit the official website of SSC , ssc.gov.in.

Click on the 'Results'

Now, click on the notificaiton link that reads, 'SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final results'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Check and download SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final results for future reference

The official notice reads, 'The results of 79 candidates have been withheld due to suspected malpractices/further scrutiny. There are some candidates whose candidatures have been kept as provisional but are also included in the Select List. Concerned User Departments may check the eligibility of such candidates thoroughly at the time of nomination.'

What to do if selected and does not receive any correspondence?

As per the notification released by SSC, If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the concerned User Department within six months after the publication declaration of the result, they need to bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter.

When will SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI marksheet be out?

The commission will upload the SSC Delhi Police, and CAPF SI mark sheet of the selected and non-selected candidates on the website of the commission soon. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.