Gujarat Police Grade 3 Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 12,472 vacancies, here's how to apply, fee, others

Gujarat Police Grade 3 Recruitment 2024: Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (Gujarat Police) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts under Class 3 Cadre. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 12,472 vacancies in different departments of the organisation.

According to the official notification, the registration procedure was started on April 4 and will conclude on April 30. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their online application forms.

How to apply for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024?

Go to ojas.gujarat.gov.in, the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board's official website.

Select the link for the online application that is displayed in the page's top bar.

Applying will be possible after a drop-down box appears.

A new page will appear when you click the apply link.

After choosing Gujarat Police Recruitment Board, the apply link will show up once more.

Press the hyperlink.

The apply now link will take candidates to a new website.

Register yourself by entering the registration information.

After finishing, select 'submit'

Proceed to log in and complete the application.

Complete the application fee payment.

Press the submit button to download the page.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Direct link to apply online

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Constable Posts, a candidate should have passed 12th grade or equivalent exam.

For Sub Inspector Posts, the candidate should have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized Board.

Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

For Constable: 18 to 33 years

For Sub Inspector: 21 to 35 years

Vacancy Break up