SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections if any before April 10

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Released

SSC GD Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the SSC GD 2024 exam can download the answer keys from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission conducted Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 from February 20 to March 7 at different centers across the country. Subsequently, as per the Notice No. HQ-CII01/3/2024-C2 dated 20.03.2024, re-examination for those candidates, who had appeared for the CBE on certain dates/venues/shifts, was conducted on 30.03.2024 due to the venue-specific technical reasons noticed during the review of the CBE.

SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Representation Dates

Now, the response sheets along with the tentative answer keys have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can download answer keys using their examination roll number, and password. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys may raise objections against the tentative answer keys. Candidates are required to submit the representation between April 3 and 10 on a payment of Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged. No representations will be entertained after 6.30 pm on April 10 in any circumstances.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their respective response sheets as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit. Candidates can download SSC GD Answer Key 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024 Notification soon on new official web portal, check OTR and application guidelines

How to download SSC GD Constable 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Click on 'answer keys'

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys.'

A PDF will open on the screen

Read all instructions given in the PDF and click on the provided link given in the PDF

It will redirect you to a candidate login where you need to provide roll number, password and click on 'login'

SSC GD Constable 2024 answer key will appear on the screen

GD Constable 2024 answer key will appear on the screen Download SSC GD Constable 2024 answer key and save it for future reference

Direct link to download SSC GD Constable 2024 answer key

ALSO READ | SSC JE Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 968 vacancies, check eligibility, salary, how to apply, fee, more