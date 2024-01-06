SSC JE Final Result 2023 announced at ssc.nic.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC JE Final Result 2023 download link is available at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Final Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Exam 2023. All those who appeared in the JE 2023 exam can download the result from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The written recruitment exam was conducted on December 14 at various exam centers. All those who have been shortlisted in the written test are now eligible for the document verification round. The details about the document verification round will be communicated in due course of time. As per the result, a total of 1374 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the further selection process. Candidates can check their results by following the easy steps given below.

As per the result notice, the merit list has been prepared based on the final answer keys. The commission had carefully examined the objections received from the candidates the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary.

How to download SSC JE Result 2023?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on 'JE' under result tab

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 - Candidates in Roll Number Order provisionally shortlisted for Document Verification and further selection Process'

A PDF contains the roll number of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Download SSC JE Final Result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference

Qualifying marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2

30% (Paper-I- 60, Paper-II- 90) for UR

25% (Paper-I- 50 Paper-II- 75) for OBC/EWS

20% (Paper-I- 40, Paper-II- 60) for all other categories

What's next?

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the document verification process and after that, appointment formalities will be undertaken by the allocated department of shortlisted candidates. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within six months from the declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department. Further, the Commission will not, in any circumstances, entertain any correspondence regarding Document Verification/appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. Are SSC JE 2023 final results out?

Yes, the final results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Exam 2023 are out.

Q2. What is the next procedure after SSC JE final result 2023?

All those who have qualified in the written test are eligible for document verification.

Q3. When will SSC JE 2023 document verification be conducted?