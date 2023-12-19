SSC JE 2023 important notice released at ssc.nic.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Staff Selection Commission (SSC) logo

SSC JE 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the submission of option-cum preference for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Exam 2023. All those who appeared in the Paper-ll Junior Engineer or JE 2023 exam are advised to submit the option-cum-preference for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Examination, 2023 through their respective candidate login on the website of SSC (Headquarters) i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

The commission is giving an advance opportunity to the candidates to apply for Option-cum-Preference before the declaration of the final result of the aforesaid exam. As per the official intimation, the facility to submit the option-cum-preference for the Junior Engineer Exam 2023 will remain available from December 20 to 25. A copy of option-cum-preference can be found on the official website.

As per the official notice, the option-cum-preference can be revised only during the timeline, and after the submission of the form will be considered final. Candidates who fail to exercise their option-cum-preference during the aforesaid exam, shall not given any further opportunity for submission of their option-cum-preference and such candidates shall not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list. Candidates who appeared in the second paper of the JE exam are advised to exercise the option cum preference for consideration for their candidature in the final merit list.

