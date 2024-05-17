UP Police recruitment 2024 exam date fake notice goes viral on social media, UPPRPB warns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police recruitment 2024 exam date soon

UP Police Recruitment 2024 exam dates: A fake notice regarding the commencement of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Re-exam has gone viral on social media, causing confusion and concern among candidates. However, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has promptly clarified that no such notice has been issued by the board, urging candidates to disregard the misinformation.

The fake notice, claiming to be from the UPPRPB, allegedly stated that the UP Police Re-Exam 2024 will be conducted on June 29 & 30. This led to widespread speculation and anxiety among aspirants who had appeared for the UP Police Constable exam.

UPPRB warns candidates against the fake notice

In a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board and Promotion Board (UPPRB) wrote, 'A purported notification regarding the conduct of UP Police constable recruitment examination 2023 is circulating on social media, claiming the exam date as 29th and 30th June. UPPRPB make it abundantly clear that this information is fake and no such dates have been declared by the board. Any information regarding the examination will be published only on the website and official twitter handle of the board. Legal action is being taken against miscreants for circulating fake information.'

UP Police Constable Re-Exam 2024 Date: When will the re-examination be held?

UPPRPB conducted the written examination on 17 and 18 February 2024 across the state. The government had to cancel the exam due to several reports of paper leaks during the exam. More than 48 lakh candidates applied for recruitment to more than 60 thousand posts of constable in UP Police, out of which, 43 lakh participated in the exam.

The government had given instructions to conduct this examination within 6 months. Following this announcement, various false notifications regarding the exam schedule have been widely circulating on social media. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for regular authentic updates, and the latest information.