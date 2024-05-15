UPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for CDS 2, NA & NA 2 begins, check how to apply, application fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Recruitment 2024 notification released for CDS 2, NA & NDA 2

UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2024: The Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination 2 (NA), and Combined Defence Services Examination 2. Interested individuals can submit their applications online at the official websites of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is June 4.

This recruitment process is being done to recruit a total of 863 vacancies out of which 459 vacancies are for Combined Defence Services Examination 2 and 404 are for National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy. Candidates can check the vacancy breakup, how to apply, the application fee and other details below.

Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 (including 06 for female candidates)

Air Force

Flying –92 (including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Tech) –18(including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Non Tech) –10(including 02 for female candidates)

Combined Defence Services Examination 2

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun- 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - 32

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad - (Pre-Flying) -32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 122nd SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) -276

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)- 19

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy:—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent exam.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy:—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent.

Age Limit

For IMA—Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd July, 2001 and not later than 1st July, 2006 only are eligible.

For Indian Naval Academy—Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd July, 2001 and not later than 1st July, 2006 only are eligible.

For Air Force Academy— 20 to 24 years as on 1st July, 2025 i.e. born not earlier than 2nd July, 2001 and not later than 1st July, 2005.

For Officers' Training Academy—(SSC Course for men) unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 2000 and not later than 1st July, 2006 only are eligible

For Officers' Training Academy—(SSC Women Non-Technical Course) Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible.

Combined Defence Services Examination 2 - Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2006 and not later than 1st January 2009 are eligible.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the respective link of the notification

It will redirect you to a page where the link to the online application is provided

Now, click on it

It will redirect you to the online application form

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and other details

Take a printout of the UPSC Recruitment 2024 application form for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee