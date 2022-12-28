Follow us on Image Source : PTI RRB Group D Result 2022: Scorecard link released | Check how to download and latest updates

RRB Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Scorecard of the candidates on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the RRB Group D CBT Exam 2022 can check and download their results on the regional websites. The cut-off makes was also released along with the result. Earlier the RRB released the list of the candidates who qualified for the CBT exam and were shortlisted for the PET.

RRB Group D Scorecards

Now, the board has released the scorecards of the candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D Exam. The link has been activated on the official website of the recruitment board. To check the scorecard candidates will have to key their login credentials first.

Know how to download the RRB Group D Result 2022:

Step 1. Go to your respective regional website. Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for 'RRB Group D 2022 Scorecard.' Step 3. You will be directed to a new page. Step 4. Enter your login credentials. Step 5. Check and download your scorecard when gets displayed.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their scorecards for future reference.

The RRB Group D CBT Exam was conducted in phases from August 17 to October 11. The result of the exam has been released on the regional website. Candidates must note that they can access the scorecard for RRB Group D Exam 2022 till January 1, 2023. So, they are advised to download the scorecards at the earliest. Candidates who are shortlisted can only appear in the PET round.

Also Read | RRB Group D Result 2022 for THESE regions announced | know how to check

Also Read | RRB Group D Result date announced | know how to download and check latest updates