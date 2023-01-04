Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 Out! Check direct link to download

RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the candidates who qualified for the RRB Group D PET 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test can download their admit card from the official website. Recently, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 of the candidates. The cut-off marks, scorecard and the list of the selected candidates for the RRB Group D PET is available on the official website of the RRB.

Candidates can check their results for RRB Group D CBT on the regional website of RRB. The list of the selected candidates for the PET is also available on the official website. Qualified candidates can now check and download their admit cards for RRB Group D PET 2022. We have provided here the direct link for the candidates to download their admit cards.

Direct link to download the RRB Group D PET 2022 Admit Card:

Know how to download RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 from the official website.

First, go to the Regional website of RRB. On the homepage, click on the link for 'RRB Group D PET Admit Card.' You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. Your admit card will get displayed. Check and download it.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their admit cards. No Candidate will be allowed for the PET round without their admit card.