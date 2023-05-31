BSSC CGL 2022 result declared at bssc.bihar.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSSC CGL 2022 result declared

BSSC CGL Result 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has declared the result of third Combined Graduate Level Competitive Examination, 2022. Aspirants who have appeared in the BSSC CGL exam can check their results through the official website at – bssc.bihar.gov.in. The Commission has released the list consisting roll number of shortlisted candidates for Bihar CGL Mains 2022.

The BSSC CGL preliminary examination was conducted on December 23-24, 2022, and March 5, 2023. As per the official notification, nearly 6 lakh students appeared in the Bihar CGL 2022 exam of which a total of 11,240 candidates have qualified for the main examination. Bihar SSC is conducting the CGL examination to fill up a total of 2,187 vacancies in various departments of the Commission.

How to Check Bihar CGL 2022 Result

Aspirants can follow the steps given here to check the BSSC CGL Result 2022

Visit the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Bihar CGL Preliminary Exam 2022 result' link.

The BSSC CGL preliminary result will appear on the screen.

Check the result PDF and download it.

Take a print of Bihar CGL result for future reference.

BSSC CGL 2022 Result: Category-wise Cut-Off Marks

According to the BSSC CGL 2022 Result notification, the cut-off marks for the general category is 99.46 percentile, whereas for female candidates belonging to unreserved category, the cut-off percentile is 94.57. The cut-off marks for candidates belonging to the EWS category is 98.59 percentile and for the SC, ST candidates, the cut-off percentile is 93.49 and 94.22 respectively.

Direct Link: