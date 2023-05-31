Sarkari Naukri: Bihar Govt to recruit 1.70 lakh school teachers, application starts from June 15, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Government School Teacher Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT for more than 1.5 lakh vacancies

Bihar Government teacher recruitment 2023, BPSC teacher recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has today released a notification for recruitment to the post of Teacher. According to the notification, the Bihar government is going to hire a total of 1,70,461 school teachers at various levels in government schools across the state.

Candidates who are willing to become a teacher, this is a huge opportunity for them. The online applications for Bihar teachers recruitment 2023 will commence on June 15 on bpsc.bih.nic.in and conclude on July 12.

Candidates should note that this recruitment process will be done under the new recruitment policy in which eligible candidates will be appointed as permanent teachers through a centralized exam conducted by BPSC.

BPSC Bihar Government School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

According to the notification, a total of 1,70,461 school teachers will be recruited out of these, 79,943 vacancies are for Classes 1-5 school teachers, 32,916 are for Class 9-10, and 57,602 for Class 11-12. Candidates should note that the number of vacancies can be changed based on the circumstances or requirements of the commission. Additionally, the recruiting exam and stages of the selection process may be extended based on the number of candidates.

BPSC Bihar Government School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The minimum age of the candidate applying for BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023 for Primary School is 18 years while that for middle and high school teachers is 21 years. The maximum age limit permissible is 37 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates can go through the official notification for more details regarding the qualification, age limit, and other details.

BPSC Bihar Government School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The exam for written test is scheduled on August 19, 20, 26, and 27 which will be conducted in offline mode and the results for the same will be released by December 2023.

BPSC Bihar Government School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Salary

Classes Basic Pay (in Rs) 1 to 5 25,000 9 to 10 31,000 11 to 12 32,000

BPSC Bihar Government School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Fee