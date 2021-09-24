WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021: How to raise objection

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The candidates can raise objections till September 26

WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)has opened the objection raising window for candidates who want to raise objections on Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key. The candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, "all candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in in between 24.09.2021 and 26.09.2021. The Commission will, however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.”

WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021: Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in. Click on WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021 objection link Raise objections, and make payment of fees Click on submit Your objection has been raised Download the confirmation page, take a printout for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, final exam, and personality test. For details on WBPSC Judicial Service recruitment, please visit the website- wbpsc.gov.in.