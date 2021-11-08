SSC Constable GD 2021 admit card released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC Constable GD exam will be held from November 16 to December 15

SSC Constable GD 2021 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Constable (General Duty) recruitment exam. The hall ticket for Constable (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) will be available to download till November 16.

The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- ssc-cr.org. The Constable (GD) exam will be conducted from November 16 to December 15.

SSC GD Constable 2021 hall ticket: Steps to download

Visit the official website- ssc-cr.org Click on 'SSC GD Constable 2021' hall ticket link Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number/ date of birth SSC GD Constable hall ticket will appear on screen Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test, followed by physical efficiency test (PET), medical examination and document verification. The Constable GD recruitment exam is being conducted for 25,271 vacancies.

For details on SSC Constable GD recruitment, please visit the website- ssc.nic.in.