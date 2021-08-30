SSC Constable GD recruitment 2021: Application process to close tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC Constable GD recruitment exam will be conducted for 25,271 vacant posts

SSC Constable GD registration 2021: The application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) will be closed on Tuesday (August 31). The candidates can apply on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based test, followed by physical efficiency test (PET), medical examination and document verification.

SSC Constable GD 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in Click on SSC Constable GD application process Enter the required details, upload the necessary documents Pay application fee Click on 'Submit' Download SSC GD constable application form, take a print out for further reference.

The SSC Constable GD recruitment exam will be conducted for 25,271 vacant posts. The minimum education qualification is class 10 pass, and candidates should be within 23 years of age.

For details on SSC Constable GD recruitment, please visit the website- ssc.nic.in.

