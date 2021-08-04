Wednesday, August 04, 2021
     
Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Application process started, apply before August 18

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021 application link has been activated on August 3. 

India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2021 20:29 IST
Punjab ETT
Image Source : PTI

PEB) has activated the online application link and uploaded the updated notification for recruitment of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Posts on  03 August

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Education Recruitment Board of Punjab (PEB) has started the online application link and uploaded the updated notification for recruitment of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Posts on  August 3 on the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. A total of 6635 vacancies are available under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018. 12th passed candidates with Diploma in Education are eligible to apply for ETT Recruitment 2021.

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021:Important Dates

The application submission process will start on August 3, and the last date for submission of online application: August 18 till 5 PM.

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the Punjab ETT teachers job 2021 must fall under the age group of 18 to 37 years.

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

  1. The candidate should have passed 12 from any recognised board or institution 
  2. Should possess two years Elementary Teachers' Training course from a recognised university or institution or two years Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or qualifications.

